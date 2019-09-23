Home Nation

Day is not far when PoK will be part of India: Jitendra Singh

The decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions was taken to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as it was when handed over by its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, he said.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be a part of India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions was taken to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as it was when handed over by its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, he said.

On August 5, the central government ended the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the article and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

"The abrogation of Article 370 will benefit the common man of Jammu and Kashmir, ending their exploitation. The day is not far when the PoK will be a part of India," he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh here.

Singh said the day, the provisions that gave special status to the state were abrogated, was a day of redemption, resurgence and rejuvenation.

This day has come due to the long and selfless journey by some people who made untiring efforts in this direction, he said.

The minister said the whole nation is celebrating this decisive move by the Modi government.

"There has been no curfew, no incidence of violence since the decision has been taken. Some restrictions are there to avoid any disturbance by anti-social elements," he said.

Singh said the common man of the Kashmir valley is happy with the decision of the government and this has ended their exploitation.

He said many rules applicable to other parts of the country will now be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, specially rules concerning central government employees.

Singh said Maharaja Hari Singh was a true patriot and a visionary. History needs to be kind to him and his contribution needs to be seen in the right perspective, he said.

Maharaja Hari Singh has been denied the right place in history. Now, the dream of the Maharaja is fulfilled with this bold decision of the government, he said.

The last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir will be remembered for his agricultural reforms and making primary education compulsory in 1930, Singh said.

The Maharaja won the confidence of the people of the Kashmir Valley, due to his effective handling of the acute food shortage in 1921-22 and he also took many steps to remove gender-biased practices, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp