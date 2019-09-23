Home Nation

Dehradun: Main accused in spurious alcohol deaths nabbed

The main accused is identified as a Bhartiya Janta Party member Ajay Sonkar.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  After residents of Pathariya Peer in Dehradun, where six men died of consuming spurious alcohol last week, issued a 48 hours ultimatum to district police and state government the police arrested main accused on Monday.

Interestingly, the main accused is identified as a Bhartiya Janta Party member Ajay Sonkar. The partner of the accused had contested municipal elections for the ward on the party's ticket.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "We have arrested Ajay Sonkar, the main accused in the matter. Raids are on to arrests more persons and soon we will get the too".

Earlier, following the deaths, a magisterial inquiry was ordered. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had vowed to hunt down the accused as he said that the police will get these people even from the 'Pataal' (The Underworld).

"We will not spare anyone, no matter who the person is. Instructions have been passed on to raid such spots and end the menace of illicit alcohol from the state. My government bus committed for the welfare of people," said the CM.

However, the BJP refused to acknowledge Sonkar as a member of the party. Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP MLA and speaker for the party said, "He is not associated with the party. Even if he was, we would never tolerate anything like this."

The women of the locality have decided to patrol the area to prevent the sale of illicit alcohol. 

The six deceased were identified as Rajendra (45), Lalla (35), Saran (58) who died on Thursday while the other three who lost their lives on Friday were identified as Akash (23), Suresh (40) and Inder Kumar (50). Total 10 people are still being treated in hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhartiya Janta Party Spurious liquor
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp