Home Nation

Doctors graduating from govt medical colleges in UP will have to work in villages

The Health Department has done a good job in controlling communicable diseases in the state, according to CM Adityanath.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purpose

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Doctors graduating from government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh with an MBBS degree will have to work in villages for two years unless they go for higher studies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Those pursuing MD and MS will have to work in rural areas for a year, he said here at a function to mark the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

"The doctors will be made to fill up bonds. Those who did MD and MS will also work for one year in rural areas and no one will be allowed to influence the government for internship," the chief minister said.

Stressing on the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Adityanath said while around 1.18 crore families have benefited through the scheme, 8.45 lakh families have benefited through the CM Jan Arogya Yojana scheme and golden cards have been distributed to 1.89 lakh people.

"We had to face several challenges when we launched this scheme around a year back. There was a dire need to make the benefits of this scheme reach the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. We chalked out such a strategy that could help in making this scheme reach the citizens," he said.

"While work has been up to the mark in several districts, in other districts, the pace of execution has been slow. Such districts need to expedite the work," the chief minister said.

The Health Department has done a good job in controlling communicable diseases, he said.

"The department has also been successful in reaching out to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. People have been ensured of social security at such a large scale for the first time since Independence. It is the world's largest health plan," he added.

Mentioning the work done by the state government in the medical sector, the chief minister said only 12 medical colleges were set up between 1947 and 2012.

The government is building 15 new medical colleges across the state, out of which seven colleges have already been opened.

In addition, life support ambulances have been provided in every district and over 1 lakh people have been admitted to better hospitals, Adityanath said.

During the event, the chief minister also felicitated 40 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Along with this, a coffee table book and a hospital booklet was also released on the occasion.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors UP Doctors UP government Yogi Adityanath Adityanath government government medical college
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp