Home Nation

Experts mull solutions to man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand

Forest officials are to mull over solutions to the growing man-animal conflict, which claimed 60 lives in the country last year.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Forest officials are to mull over solutions to the growing man-animal conflict, which claimed 60 lives in the country last year.

Experts, who will meet at Rishikesh in Uttarkhand this week, will try to identify reasons for the conflict and ways to prevent loss of lives while sensitizing people about wildlife, principal conservator, Uttarkhand, Jairaj said.

Uttarakhand has witnessed 340 deaths and 1,840 injuries since the state’s formation in November 2000. A dozen deaths have been reported this year. 

The alarming situation was reflected in state forest minister HS Rawat’s reply in the Assembly in 2018. It revealed that between January 2017 and September 2018, over 11,000 domesticated animals and 79 humans had lost their lives in man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand. 

Environmentalists and officials cite various reasons such as encroachment of forest by humans, besides changing the behaviour of the wild animals.

Anup Sah, Padmashri awardee and member of state wildlife board said, “Our policy makers should make laws which include people. Most laws have alienated people residing in and around forests for centuries. Shrinking habitats and changing behaviour of the wild have increased conflicts.”

A study by state forest department indicated that animals such as tigers, elephants and leopards are changing traditional ‘corridors’ to commute, especially between Dhikuli and Garjiya in Ramnagar — and through Chuna Khan area in Ramnagar. Both the corridors are outside the tiger reserve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp