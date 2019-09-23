Home Nation

Former PM Vajpayee's granddaughter performs his 'pind-daan'

The offering is made during 'Pitra-Paksh', the ongoing fortnight dedicated in the Hindu calendar to remembering the forefathers.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

vajpayee

BJP members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: Nandita Misra, the grand-daughter of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was among dozens of women, who performed the 'pind-daan' (a ritual of making offerings to the souls of ancestors) in Kanpur on Sunday.

The offering is made during 'Pitra-Paksh' (the ongoing fortnight dedicated in the Hindu calendar to remembering the forefathers) and was organised by the 'Yug Dadhichi Deh-Daan Sansthan' at the Sarsaiya Ghat on the banks of the Ganga here.

In a break from the past, a large number of women participated in the 'Pind Daan', which is traditionally performed by the male members of the family.

Chairman of the Sansthan, Manoj Sengar, said: "Such programmes give us the strength and desire to do something different. This is the ninth year of this event and we are glad to see the increased participation of women this year."

Dozens of women, who are doctors, teachers and other professionals, have been performing 'Pind Daan' to pray for the salvation of their ancestors and also unborn girl children who are killed in the womb.

Sengar said that the programme was organised under the 'Beti Bachao Abhiyan' for the unborn girl child.

"The special thing is that a few girls around the age of 20 years have also come forward to perform rituals for their fathers," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nandita Misra
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp