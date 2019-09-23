Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee won't be able to stop NRC implementation: Dilip Ghosh

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal and no one will be pushed out.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:00 PM

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

By ANI

HOWRAH: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that fear is being created among people regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"They are creating fear among people regarding NRC. We are bringing the citizenship bill, we will need to discuss it with people. Mamata Banerjee could not stop the abrogation of Article 370, demonetisation and the passage of triple talaq bill. In the same way, we are bringing NRC and she won't be able to stop us this time as well," he said after a two-day programme of the RSS here.

"Earlier, they were getting money from the chit fund, now that it has stopped, they are devoid of any funds. There is a lot of threat in Paschim Banga. Thus, we are working on it," he said.

NRC, which aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh excluded 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

Several BJP leaders have been demanding to implement NRC in their respective states.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal and no one will be pushed out.

During the meeting, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praised the work of the organisation in the state but said that there is a need to do better. 

