Man lynched for killing protected animal in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: A man was beaten to death and two others injured by irate villagers in Jharkhand's Khunti district for killing a protected animal, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kalantus Barla of Gopalpur village. The two injured victims identified as Philip Horro and Phagu Kachap have been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. More than five villagers have been detained in connection with the case, the police said.

According to the police, the three men were spotted allegedly carving out meat from the protected animal. Villagers who had reached the spot caught the three and started thrashing them.

Police also reached the spot and rescued the three men, after which they were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Later, one of them succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

In the last 15 days more than 10 people have been beaten up by mobs in different districts of the state on charges of child lifting, the police added.