Home Nation

Man lynched on suspicion of being thief in Gujarat, three arrested 

The accused worked as supervisors at a private fabrication factory nearby and lived in a rented house.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes.

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: A unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of seven persons on suspicion of being a thief in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Moti Khavdi village on Sunday following which three of the accused were arrested, an official at Medhpar police station said.

The man, who was apparently mentally unstable and around 35 years of age, tried to enter the house in which the accused stayed by jumping the compound wall and breaking its window on Sunday morning, he said.

He then hurled abuses at them following which the accused, suspecting that the man was a thief, thrashed him with wooden and plastic sticks, killing him on the spot, the official said.

The accused worked as supervisors at a private fabrication factory nearby and lived in a rented house.

When they informed their senior at the factory about the incident, he rushed to the spot and called the police.

Later, the police arrested three of the accused, Prabhakar Tripathi (native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh), Yogesh Singh (from Sultanpur in UP) and Manoj Singh (hailing from Bihar), he said.

Search was on for four others accused, Sahil Ansari, Prakash Kumar, Santosh Maurya, and Shivaji Uadav, he said.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday evening against the seven accused under various IPC Sections, including 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147, 148 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and the Gujarat Police Act.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob Lynching Gujarat Lynching Gujarat crime Mob Violence
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp