Nine, including three cops injured after ABVP activists clash with Kolkata police

The right-wing students' organisation took out the rally from Gariahat area in south Kolkata to protest against the September 19 attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University campus.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP activists attempt to break a police cordon during their march towards Jadavpur University in protest against attack on Central Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University on September 19 in Kolkata Monday September 23 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: ABVP activists on Monday pelted stones at policemen injuring three of them and tried to break barricades after their protest rally to Jadavpur University here was stopped midway, sources said.

Leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also alleged that six of their workers were injured when police threw stones at them, a charge denied by the police.

The students' wing of the RSS took out the rally from Gariahat area in south Kolkata to protest against the September 19 attack on Union minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University campus.

As soon as the procession reached Jodhpur Park, around 2 kilometres away, the police stopped them by putting up barricades on the road, the sources said.

The protesters pelted the police with stones and tried to break the barricades.

Raising slogans against the Trinamool Congress government, they squatted on the road for an hour.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University students file complaint against Babul Supriyo

They lifted the road blockade around an hour later.

Police sources said three of their personnel were injured in the stone-pelting.

The ABVP claimed that its six activists were injured when police pelted stones at them, but the police denied the allegation.

Students of the Jadavpur University also held a programme outside its campus during the day to protest vandalisation of a building at the institute by alleged ABVP workers on Thursday.

On that day, Supriyo was heckled and held up for several hours by the students of the university, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP.

