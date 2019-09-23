Home Nation

Over 53 per cent tentative turnout in Dantewada Assembly bypoll 

The final turnout percentage might go up as voters are still standing in queues outside a number of polling booths even after the end of voting.

Published: 23rd September 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dantewada seat has 1,88,263 voters comprising 89,747 men and 98,876 women. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A tentative voter turnout of over 53 per cent was recorded on Monday for the bypoll to the Naxal-affected Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh till the 3 PM deadline, which passed off peacefully, officials said.

The final turnout percentage might go up as voters are still standing in queues outside a number of polling booths even after the end of voting, he said.

The bypoll for the seat, which falls in the Bastar region, became necessary due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a naxal attack in April this year.

Notably, prominent candidates in the fray are the wives of Mandavi and senior Congress leader Mahendra Karma, who both were victims of naxal violence.

Apart from them, seven other candidates are also in the poll arena.

While the BJP has fielded Ojaswi Mandavi, the Congress candidate is Devti Karma whose husband Mahendra Karma was killed in the Jhiram Valley naxal attack in 2013.

Though no naxal-related incident was reported from the area during polling which began at 7 am, security forces recovered a 5-kg IED planted by naxals near Parcheli polling booth under Katekalyan police station limits, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava said.

The explosive was immediately defused, he added.

"After the deadline for voting ended at 3 pm, 53. 25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Dantewada seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST)," the poll official said.

Dantewada seat has 1,88,263 voters comprising 89,747 men and 98,876 women.

Meanwhile, two former naxals--Kancha Bhima and Neelu-- cast their votes in Gumiyapal village in Kirandul area, the SP said.

They had surrendered to police recently.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old teacher, identified as Chandraprakash Thakur, on poll duty at Chikpal booth, died after complaining uneasiness before voting began, a local official said.

A heart attack is suspected to be the cause of his death.

Dantewada is the only seat in the Bastar region which the BJP managed to win in the 2018 assembly elections, which installed the Congress in power.

In the 2018 polls, Devti Karma lost to Bhima Mandavi by a thin margin of 2,172 votes from Dantewada.

Counting of votes will be taken up on September 27. In the 90-member state Assembly, the Congress won 68 seats last year and the BJP 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the BSP had bagged five and two seats respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dantewada Assembly bypoll Chhattisgarh bypoll Dantewada bypoll Bastar
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp