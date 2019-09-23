Pakistan-based terror module busted in Punjab; huge cache of arms seized

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police claimed to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), backed by a group based in Pakistan and Germany with the arrest of four people on Sunday. Police said the terror group was planning to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and adjoining states.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the four members of the module were arrested from the outskirts of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Balwant Singh, alias Baba, alias Nihang; Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa; Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh.

Both Akashdeep and Balwant Singh have a criminal past with multiple criminal cases against them, Gupta said.

“They were using a white Maruti Swift car bearing a Punjab registration number,” he said.

A huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades, was seized from them. According to Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently from across the border by the ISI, state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

With the initial investigation revealing the use of drones to deliver weapons and communication hardware across the border, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Union government to direct the Air Force and the BSF to launch necessary counter-measures.

Given the international links and ramifications of the conspiracy, Singh has decided to hand over the further investigation to the National Investigation Agency, an official spokesman said.