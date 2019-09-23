Home Nation

Patna diary: Union Minister Nityanand Rai adopts 42 differently-abled children 

All these ‘divyang’ children would be taken to Kolkata-based rehab centres after Durga Puja for medical treatment,” he said.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Minister adopts 42 differently-abled children 

Union Minister Nityanand Rai adopted 42 differently-abled children from his parliamentary constituency Ujiyarpur and home district Vaishali at Hajipur recently. Rai said all the costs of healthcare and education of adopted children would be met by him. “I have adopted these children observing the ‘Seva-Saptah’ in a way to celebrate the birthday of our PM. All these ‘divyang’ children would be taken to Kolkata-based rehab centres after Durga Puja for medical treatment,” he said.

Mongolia Prez visits Bodh Gaya, Nalanda  

Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga offered prayer in the shrine of Mahabodhi Buddhist temple at Bodh Gaya on Saturday. Feeling spiritually surcharged upon visiting the shrine, he was heard saying ‘What a great abode of divinity!’ Battulga received a memento and a sacred scarf at the shrine. He also visited a Mongolian Buddhist shrine. Battulga is on a five-day visit to India, which will end on  September 23. On Sunday, he along with a delegation and his foreign minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar and road and transport minister Byambasuren Enkh-Amgalan visited Nalanda. From Nalanda, the visiting president and his team left for Bengaluru where he has a series of meetings in the southern metropolis.

Bihar’s first all-women post office

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated Bihar’s first all-women employee post office at the premises of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) with its all services being managed by women employees. On Saturday, Prasad said: “Besides this post office in Patna, such all-women post offices will be opened in 53 other cities of India to encourage women empowerment,” he  said. The sub-post office of BPSC has been upgraded to the status of Bihar’s first all-women employee post office in a symbolic move to encourage the empowerment of women, he asserted.

Mobile pollution testing vans in Patna soon

The transport department is all set to launch a mobile pollution testing van service in Patna on an experimental basis. “In the beginning, this service will be available via calls on a toll-free number.  The vans will issue the Pollution Under Control certificates on the spot at the residences or apartments of motorists at a nominal fee,” transport department secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal said. Also, 10 mobile pollution testing vans, will be deployed in service soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp