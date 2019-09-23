Patna diary: Union Minister Nityanand Rai adopts 42 differently-abled children 

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

Minister adopts 42 differently-abled children

Union Minister Nityanand Rai adopted 42 differently-abled children from his parliamentary constituency Ujiyarpur and home district Vaishali at Hajipur recently. Rai said all the costs of healthcare and education of adopted children would be met by him. “I have adopted these children observing the ‘Seva-Saptah’ in a way to celebrate the birthday of our PM. All these ‘divyang’ children would be taken to Kolkata-based rehab centres after Durga Puja for medical treatment,” he said.

Mongolia Prez visits Bodh Gaya, Nalanda

Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga offered prayer in the shrine of Mahabodhi Buddhist temple at Bodh Gaya on Saturday. Feeling spiritually surcharged upon visiting the shrine, he was heard saying ‘What a great abode of divinity!’ Battulga received a memento and a sacred scarf at the shrine. He also visited a Mongolian Buddhist shrine. Battulga is on a five-day visit to India, which will end on September 23. On Sunday, he along with a delegation and his foreign minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar and road and transport minister Byambasuren Enkh-Amgalan visited Nalanda. From Nalanda, the visiting president and his team left for Bengaluru where he has a series of meetings in the southern metropolis.

Bihar’s first all-women post office

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated Bihar’s first all-women employee post office at the premises of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) with its all services being managed by women employees. On Saturday, Prasad said: “Besides this post office in Patna, such all-women post offices will be opened in 53 other cities of India to encourage women empowerment,” he said. The sub-post office of BPSC has been upgraded to the status of Bihar’s first all-women employee post office in a symbolic move to encourage the empowerment of women, he asserted.

Mobile pollution testing vans in Patna soon

The transport department is all set to launch a mobile pollution testing van service in Patna on an experimental basis. “In the beginning, this service will be available via calls on a toll-free number. The vans will issue the Pollution Under Control certificates on the spot at the residences or apartments of motorists at a nominal fee,” transport department secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal said. Also, 10 mobile pollution testing vans, will be deployed in service soon.