Rs 44 lakh robbed from railway terminus cash counter at LTT

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Rs 44 lakh was robbed from the cash counter at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here on Sunday night, police said here on Monday.

An unidentified person allegedly entered the cash counter at LTT and ran away with around Rs 44 lakh. The incident took place late Sunday night but came to light on Monday morning when the main counter employee at the rail terminus found the cash missing, a senior official from the General Railway Police (GRP) said.

The cash counter employee alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials when he realized that a large amount of cash was missing.

The RPF helped the employee approach the GRP in Kurla, the official said adding that the CCTV footage is being analysed and a manhunt was on to nab the accused.