Tribal man lynched for selling beef in Jharkhand

Police said that the villagers caught three persons selling beef and started beating them brutally.

Published: 23rd September 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, one tribal was beaten to death by an irate mob on Sunday for selling beef at Suari Jaltanda village.

Police said that the villagers caught three persons selling beef and started beating them brutally on Sunday
evening, out of which one succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while two are still admitted in the hospital.

"On a tip-off received that some of the people were being beaten up by the villagers for selling beef; police team rushed to the spot and rescued three persons. One of them was admitted to a local hospital, while two others were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi,” said Ranchi Range DIG Amol Venukant Homkar. 

Later, they were informed that one of the persons, referred to RIMS, died during treatment, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Klantus Barla of Lapung village, while name of the two other injured persons are Fagu Kacchap of Larta Mahuatoli and Philip Horo of Jaltanda Suari village. 

Situation in the village is said to be tensed after the incident.

DIG said that the people involved in the incident were being identified and FIR will be lodged in the case. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, regular patrolling is being done in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

