UGC joint secretary's son abducted at gunpoint, robbed in Noida

NOIDA: The son of a joint secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) was abducted at gunpoint in his own car and driven around in the city for hours by three armed robbers, the police said here on Monday, adding that all the three accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of September 19-20, when the victim was returning home from Sector 76 in Noida. The robbers took away his mobile phone and laptop.

The victim, Anuj Kumar, is the son of UGC joint secretary Surendra Singh.

According to the police, Anuj had stopped to light a cigarette opposite the Sector 52 Metro station when the three men approached him.

"Finding him alone in the car, the three accused took him at gunpoint. They hit him on the neck, pushed him to the back seat. One of them took to the wheels and started driving the Ford Figo car rashly," police added.

The police also said that the three men drove the car for several hours before it broke down near a petrol pump, about 15-16 km away from the place from where they had picked up Anuj.

The three accused then fled the spot after which the victim hired an auto-rickshaw to reach home.

The police, who kept the incident under wraps for three days, held a press conference on Monday to announced that all the three accused have been arrested.

The police have filed an FIR for loot and abduction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "They are being interrogated," the police told IANS.