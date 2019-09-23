Home Nation

UGC joint secretary's son abducted at gunpoint, robbed in Noida

Anuj Kumar, son of UGC joint secretary Surendra Singh, had stopped to light a cigarette opposite the Sector 52 Metro station when the three men approached him.

Published: 23rd September 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NOIDA: The son of a joint secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) was abducted at gunpoint in his own car and driven around in the city for hours by three armed robbers, the police said here on Monday, adding that all the three accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of September 19-20, when the victim was returning home from Sector 76 in Noida. The robbers took away his mobile phone and laptop.

The victim, Anuj Kumar, is the son of UGC joint secretary Surendra Singh.

According to the police, Anuj had stopped to light a cigarette opposite the Sector 52 Metro station when the three men approached him.

"Finding him alone in the car, the three accused took him at gunpoint. They hit him on the neck, pushed him to the back seat. One of them took to the wheels and started driving the Ford Figo car rashly," police added.

The police also said that the three men drove the car for several hours before it broke down near a petrol pump, about 15-16 km away from the place from where they had picked up Anuj.

The three accused then fled the spot after which the victim hired an auto-rickshaw to reach home.

The police, who kept the incident under wraps for three days, held a press conference on Monday to announced that all the three accused have been arrested.

The police have filed an FIR for loot and abduction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "They are being interrogated," the police told IANS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida abduction case Noida robbery case Anuj Kumar Surendra Singh
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp