Home Nation

West Bengal government reduces fire license fee by 92 per cent

The minister said the state government created four categories where fire licences are required and slashed the fees uniformly across the categories, he said.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday decided to slash fire licence fees by 92 per cent, state finance minister Amit Mitra said.

The minister said the state government created four categories where fire licences are required and slashed the fees uniformly across the categories, he said.

"The fire department is not a revenue earning department but a regulatory department. So if small businessmen pay hefty amounts to get the licence, they will be unable to do business. So we have decided to device this mechanism," Mitra said.

The minister said the move will help businessmen of the MSME sector.

"There will be a uniform reduction of 92 per cent in all the four categories," he told reporters.

The first category includes residential buildings, educational institutes, art galleries, dharmashalas and libraries.

In 2017, the fire licence fee in these cases was Rs 53.80 per square metre of floor area.

Now, it was made Rs 4.35 per square metre. In the second category which includes hospitals, research centres, guest houses and nursing homes, the fee was Rs 80.70 per square metre of floor area.

It was reduced to Rs 6.52 per square metre, the minister said.

Mitra said licence fee for ports, airports, shopping malls, offices and markets which comprise the third category was Rs 107.60 per square metre of floor area in 2017.

The government decided to bring it down to Rs 8.07 per square metres. In the fourth category comes the outlets of hazardous substances such as fireworks and the fee was Rs 161.40 per square metre.

It was reduced to Rs 13.05 per square metre of the floor, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Mitra Fire department Fire license
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp