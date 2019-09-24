Amarinder seeks Shah's intervention to check Pakistan drones dropping arms in Punjab

Home Nation

Punjab CM's concern comes two days after Punjab Police claimed to have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group.

Image of a RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone. (Photo | AFP)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the issue of Pakistan drones entering Indian territory, saying that it was a new and serious dimension of Islamabad’s sinister designs.

The request on Tuesday came after initial investigation revealed that each of the drones that recently dropped arms and ammunition in Punjab were fitted with a GPS device and could carry a weight up to 10 kg while flying 500 meters above the ground.  

Sources in the police said interrogation of a suspected Khalistani terrorist revealed that these weapons were meant for Jammu and Kashmir and were dropped at Rajoke village near Khalra in Tarantarn district.

“Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest,” Amarinder tweeted.

Drones were used in the past to drop arms at different locations in Tarantarn district, the police said, adding that each of them are capable of carrying two AK-47 rifles.

“They (drones) delivered weapons and communication system at specific locations as they are fitted with GPS devices. The drop location is fed to them for delivery. If they fail to return due to some technical error such as battery failure, these devices will fall at that specific location. We are not sure whether all these drones returned back or not. So, we are searching for them,’’ revealed a senior police officer.

It is learnt that a drone was spotted in April near Rattoke village at Tarantarn district, just one kilometre from the international border.

