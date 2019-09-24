Ashok Gehlot slams PM Modi for his 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' slogan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a scathing attack on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is ironical that our country's PM is campaigning for the head of another country. Referring to Modi’s outburst “Abki Bar Trump Sarkar” at Houston as childish, Gehlot said it was the first time in the history of 75 years that an Indian Prime Minister has raised slogans for the candidature of a Presidential election.

Opining personal friendships cannot be placed above political relations between two countries, Gehlot said, "People are criticizing the act as it was undignified of an executive head to campaign for the head of another country. If India would not face an embarrassment if someone else became the US President in place of Trump in the near future".



The Rajasthan CM was speaking to the media following an event wherein he gave a green signal to a special team of women police officers to control crime. This female task force will keep an eye on rowdy and unsocial elements on the roads.

Decrying the sycophantic atmosphere being created in the country leaders like Narendra Modi, Gehlot rued that threatening messages of ill-will and hatred were pervading the country, making the environment in the country “tense with fear as well as taut with serious concerns about what will happen to democracy”.

Gehlot accused the BJP was misleading the youth through social media and that their social media teams only work was to eulogies and chant Modi’s name as a regular mantra. He said while intellectuals, writers and scientists have understood the dubious designs, they were also concerned about the throttling of democracy in a state like Kashmir for over 45 days. He said since Kashmir was an integral part of India, we must talk to its people and find out ways of solving their problems.

In a sharp counter, however, the state BJP President, Satish Poonia has said that instead of focusing on issues of Rajasthan and its people who have chosen him as CM, Ashok Gehlot keeps making baseless comments on Modi in order to please the Congress High Command in Delhi.

Poonia argues that in his five-year tenure as PM, “Modi has raised India’s stature all over the world. It's because of his leadership and popularity, that people all over the world want to listen to him. Due to Modi’s leadership, India has become a powerful nation and most other countries now support India. This has made every Indian proud but Congress leaders are so rattled that they make silly remarks against the PM".