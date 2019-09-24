Home Nation

Cops bust betting racket in Karnataka Premier League, nab Belagavi Panthers owner

Published: 24th September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, CCB sleuths on Monday busted a betting racket in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) by arresting Belgavi Panthers team owner Ali for placing bets on matches with a bookie who is allegedly in Dubai.  

"Ali is the prime accused in the racket. We have not established whether there was any match-fixing too. Ali was in touch with players of other teams during the KPL. The players are being questioned to find out whether there was any fixing," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Ali was detained three days ago by the CCB on suspicion of match-fixing in the KPL, a tournament organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). During the interrogation, he revealed his involvement in betting and named some of his friends including celebrities, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, a special team of the CCB conducted raids relating to cricket betting and arrested Sandeep and Rana. Rs 41 lakh was seized from a shop located in Nagarathpet. The duo collected bets on the recent India-South Africa match. They have named other bookies who are involved.

After the accused failed to pay those who won the bets, the police received a tip-off. They subsequently carried out a raid and recovered mobiles and laptops. A case has been filed against the accused in Ulsoor Gate police station.

