Everything will be provided to investors in Uttarakhand: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the state government will provide all requisite facilities to businessmen wanting to invest in the state.

"We will be following up on memorandum of understanding signed between the government and the entrepreneurs. We are committed to provide everything needed to start and sustain business within the ambit of law," said the CM.

An investors summit is scheduled to happen next week from September 27-28 in Haridwar in which prominent business houses are expected to be present.

The CM, speaking in a press conference in Dehradun said that the summit will be focussing on projects with green and eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable waste management. 

More than 4000 representatives, officials and shareholders from 600 companies from Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala and many other states from automobile, engineering, construction, farming, dairy, banking and many other sectors will be participating in the summit.

Elaborating on results of the summit of last year, the CM also added that in last 11 months, 391 projects have been identified for the investment of Rs 17,405 Crore rupees in Uttarakhand state.

"Nearly 50,000 jobs will be created by this investment inn our state. The investment will also build necessary infrastructure in the state which will help create a sustainable business model," said the CM.

