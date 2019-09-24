Home Nation

Haryana man left unattended inside MRI machine for over 30 minutes

Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered the Director-General of Healthcare to prepare a report of the incident.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

MRI, MRI Machine

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

PANCHKULA: A man was left gasping for breath after he was allegedly kept unattended in an MRI machine's tunnel for more than half an hour by the staff of Sector-6 civil hospital on Monday.

The patient, Ram Mehar, aged 59, was referred to the hospital after he complained of shoulder pain.

"Initially, 10-15 minutes passed by but no staff was there and after half an hour, I started to struggle in order to get out. After some time, the belt broke and I managed to make my way out of the machine," Mehar stated.

"Had I stayed inside for more than 25 seconds, I would have died," he added.

Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered the Director-General of Healthcare to prepare a report of the incident.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vij said, "I have got to know about the incident through media reports and have told DG (Healthcare) to prepare a report of the incident and send it to me."

Station House Officer of Panchkula Sector- 5 police station Rajiv Miglani has informed that police is awaiting the report of the enquiry being conducted by the hospital into the incident.

"The doctors of the civil hospital are conducting an enquiry into the incident and we will take action based on the report's findings," Miglani said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana medical negligence MRI machine Panchkuma
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp