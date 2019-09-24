Killing of BJP leader, RSS man: Three Hizbul militants held by J&K Police

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four terror cases, including the killings of a BJP leader and an RSS functionary in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, were solved with the arrest of three militants affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, police said on Monday.

Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, one of the conspirators, along with Nishad Ahmad and Azad Hussain, all residents of Kishtwar, were arrested for their involvement in the four cases which took place between November last year and September this year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018.

Efforts are on to arrest other active militants of the outfit, who hatched the conspiracy in 2017-18 to revive militancy in the Chenab valley, the IGP, who was flanked by Commander Nine Sector Army Brigadier Vikram Bhan and other senior officers, told reporters.

The IGP said, “I would like to send a message that anyone harbouring, sympathizing, transporting or helping terrorists in any form will be dealt with very strictly.”He said arms and ammunition were seized from two hideouts at the house of Sheikh and Hussain, which were used before and after the incident.

Valley shutdown enters 50th day

Although authorities have eased restrictions from most parts of Kashmir, the situation is far from normal after the scrapping of Article 370. The shutdown in Srinagar and nine other districts of the Valley entered into its 50th day on Monday.

While no separatist or mainstream elements have called for a shutdown, militant posters have sprung up in some areas asking people to close commercial establishments and skip work.