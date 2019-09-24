Home Nation

Minor Muslim girl's marriage case: Yogi Adityanath government faces SC wrath

The Allahabad High Court earlier upheld a lower court’s order declaring her alleged marriage void because she had yet to attain the age of majority.

Published: 24th September 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary on Monday faced the wrath of the Supreme Court for the failure of lawyers to respond to the court’s notices in the plea filed by a minor Muslim girl against an Allahabad High Court order that had declared her marriage as void.

“If no lawyer responds to Supreme Court notice, Home Secretary will have to appear in the court to defend the case,” the bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said.

“No responsibility for your state. Lawyers don’t respond. Is this the way Uttar Pradesh is behaving? It is a serious matter as the girl is kept in a shelter home. (Why is the) government not assisting us?” the bench asked.

The case in question relates to a 16-year-old Muslim girl who has claimed her alleged marriage to a 24-year-old Muslim man is valid under Mohammedan law.

The Allahabad High Court earlier upheld a lower court’s order declaring her alleged marriage void because she had yet to attain the age of majority.

The girl, who is currently at a girls’ shelter as per the High Court’s order, had petitioned the SC against the decision.

Next hearing on October 1

The court will now hear the case on October 1, when the girl, her alleged husband and father are to be produced before it.

The court has also requested a psychiatrist, preferably a woman, from AIIMS in Delhi to interact with the girl.

Earlier, the girl’s father had lodged a police complaint alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped by a man. The girl recorded her statement and said she had married the man out of her free will.

The girl said that HC failed to appreciate the fact that her ‘nikah’ is in accordance with the Mohammedan Law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Minor Girl Marriage Supreme Court Allahabad High Court
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp