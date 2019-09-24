Need to identify inter-district terror modules involved in carrying out atrocities on people: J&K DGP

By PTI

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need to identify inter-district terror modules involved in carrying out atrocities on people and initiate strict action against them.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) said all the steps required to thwart the "ill designs" of the anti-national elements and their mentors should be taken.

"The inter-district modules of the terrorists involved in atrocities on people should be identified and strict action taken against them", Singh told police officers during a security meeting in South Kashmir's Pahalgam belt on Monday.

Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir S P Pani held a security review meeting at Pahalgam.

The DGP directed the officers to work with enhanced synergy and coordinated efforts to uproot terrorism and its network in the range.

He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen their intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for sharp action by the forces.

He stressed the need for regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels.

The DGP asked the officers to garner public support for better policing.

He said cooperation of the people is a must to get the desired results from the measures put in place for maintaining law and order.

He said police is the first responder to any public problem and the force has always remained on the forefront to provide assistance to the people to ease their hardships.

Singh while interacting with the officers complimented their efforts for maintaining peace and order in the South Kashmir districts.

The DGP said the welfare of police jawans is being focused on priority and the jurisdictional officers have a great role for the welfare of their subordinates.

Singh said in view of the ensuing winter, proper measures should be taken for the welfare of the deployed personnel.

At the outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from District SSP regarding security, law and other situation in their respective jurisdictions.

He was apprised about the overall situation and the measures taken for maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the people in the range.