Not satisfied with Madhya Pradesh government's flood-survey, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

By PTI

NEEMUCH: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday toured Neemuch and Mandsaur districts to assess damage due to recent heavy rains and said he was not satisfied with the survey carried out by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Scindia's visit and debunking of the Kamal Nath government's survey report comes a day after the latter had toured the two districts, epicentre of some of the heaviest rains in the state in recent times.

"I am not satisfied with the survey conducted by the state government. It should be done again as weather has now cleared. Each patwari and tehsildar must go to every village to assess actual damage," Scindia said addressing farmers in the two districts.

He went on to say there was no need for a survey itself as 100 per cent crops had been damaged due to heavy rains.

Scindia, a front-runner for the post of MP Congress chief currently held by Nath, was received by state ministers Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput, considered his loyalists, at Udaipur airport in Rajasthan.

Scindia then entered MP through Nayagaon, in Jawad tehsil in Neemuch, and moved along in a large cavalcade to meet flood-affected villagers and farmers, covering a distance of 300 kilometres till Ujjain through the day.

"The affected farmers should be compensated at three levels. First by the state government, then from the crop insurance scheme and thirdly by Centre's disaster management fund," he said.

He said he would ensure the kin of those who died in the floods got compensation, as well as those who lost their houses or cattle.

Scindia hit out at the BJP and claimed the state used to get Rs 1000-2000 crore as relief during such calamities under the UPA government. BJP leaders in the state must prevail on the Centre to ensure MP gets adequate flood relief, he said.