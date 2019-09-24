Home Nation

Now, UP ministers to pay own income tax after Yogi cabinet does away with decades-old law

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday during which 20 proposals were cleared. 

Published: 24th September 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The state treasury paid Rs 86 lakh as income tax of the ministers and CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath cabinet has passed a proposal that made it mandatory for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and his cabinet colleagues to file and pay their own income tax. 

The cabinet did away with the 40-year-old practice of the state government paying the income tax of the ministers and the sitting chief minister in accordance to the provisions of the UP Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981 enacted by the then VP Singh government in the state.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday during which 20 proposals were cleared. 

Recently, when the state treasury paid Rs 86 lakh as income tax of the ministers and the CM, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the CM had asked the ministers to pay their own income tax and it would come into practice soon.

Since 1981, this provision has been preserved by successive governments and the CMs. ND Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath Singh, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and now Yogi Adityanath: All have been reaping the benefits of the law for the alst four decades.

As per the provision of a section of the said Act, the salary referred to in its sub-sections (1) and (2) shall be exclusive of the tax payable in respect of such salary (including perquisites) under any law relating to income tax for the time being in force, and such tax shall be borne by the state.

As per the logic presented by an officer, the then CM had the perception that most of the ministers came from very humble backgrounds. They had lesser means to support them. So, this privilege was extended to them.

However, reality tells a different story. Over the years, UP has seen CMs like Mayawati who has assets worth Rs 111 crore as per her affidavit for the Rajya Sabha polls in 2012. Another former chief minister, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, owns assets worth over Rs 37 crore together with his wife Dimple, according to the affidavit filed for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

According to the affidavit submitted for the Legislative Council elections in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assets are worth Rs 95,98,053.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh ministers Income Tax Uttar Pradesh treasury
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp