Home Nation

Three men rape minor in UP's Kaushambi, record video

The incident occurred when the girl went to collect fodder for cattle from a nearby field. On seeing the girl, the trio took her to a secluded area and raped her.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KAUSHAMBI (UTTAR PRADESH): A minor girl was raped by three persons and one of them filmed the act at a village in the Sarai Akil area of Kaushambi district on September 22, police said on Tuesday.

The locals managed to nabbed one of the accused while the other two escaped.

"One accused has been arrested and the search is on to nab the others. We have formed special teams for early arrest of the accused,'' Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta told media persons.

The incident occurred when the girl went to collect fodder for cattle from a nearby field. On seeing the girl, the trio took her to a secluded area and raped her, as per the complaint lodged by the victim's family at the police station.

Hearing the teenager's cries, villagers rushed to the scene. The youth, who was making the video of the girl, was caught by shepherds while the other two fled the spot.

Later, when the victim's father reached the police station, police personnel misbehaved with him, villagers said. They allegedly refused to file a case and questioned the authenticity of the victim's complaint against the accused.

Following this, the enraged villagers gathered at the police station against the alleged misbehaviour with the victim's father, They demanded action against the police personnel and immediate arrest of the other accused.

As per sources, an inquiry has been initiated against the station house officer. A sub-inspector and a head constable have been sent to the police lines.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical check-up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh minor rape Uttar Pradesh crime crime against women
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp