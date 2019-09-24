Tiger kills man outside reserve forest in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: A tiger attacked and killed a man on Tuesday in a paddy field near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district in Bihar, a forest official said.

The victim, Sohan Mahto, was attacked and killed by a tiger in a paddy field near Bagahi village outside the VTR area, he said.

According to forest officials, the tiger, which was chasing a 'nilgai', attacked Mahto in his paddy field and killed him.

The postmortem of the victim has been conducted, while the report is still awaited.

According to latest official data, the VTR had 31 tigers in 2018, up from 8 in 2010. There were also 10-12 cubs.

The VTR is spread over 899 square km (89,900 hectares) in West Champaran district, bordering Nepal to its north and Uttar Pradesh in the west.