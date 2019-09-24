Home Nation

Tripura tribal party rally demands introduction of NRC

Published: 24th September 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By IANS

AGARTALA: Tripura's oldest tribal-based party, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), on Tuesday held a massive rally in support of their nine-point demands, including introduction of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the northeastern state.

Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front leader H. Lalrinliana addressed the mammoth rally held under pouring rain at the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters at Khumulwng, 25-km north of Agartala.

"We would continue to fight to introduce the NRC in Tripura and to give more power to the TTAADC," INPT General Secretary Jagadhish Debbarma said while addressing the rally.

The powerful TTAADC holds sway over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, which is home to over 12,16,000 people, 90 per cent of whom are tribals.

ALSO READ: Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarman resigns over NRC dispute

Debbarma said that all the leaders and cadres of the INPT's three frontal organisations - youth wing, women unit and employees body - have also taken part in the gigantic rally.

"The condition of indigenous people (tribals) in the state is fast worsening because of the anti-people policies, programmes and misgovernance of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) led government," INPT President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

The INPT leaders said that their other demands, include, introduction of innerline permit system, inclusion of tribal "Kokborok" language in the 8th Schedule of the constitution, and economic empowerment of the backward tribals.

Debbarma claimed that the reduction of the state's indigenous people to minority status because of infiltration from across the border, which has sounded the "death knell" of the tribals as everything in the state was being controlled by infiltrators.

The INPT has been opposing the proposed amendment of the Citizenship Act, which, according to the party, would further encourage illegal influx into Tripura from Bangladesh, creating a serious crisis of existence for the tribals.

In October 2018, INPT had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking introduction of the NRC in Tripura. Debbarma said that following the petition, the apex court issued notices to the Central and state governments, which are yet to file their replies.

 

