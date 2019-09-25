Home Nation

Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT

The law student was taken into custody for an alleged extortion bid of Rs 5 crore from Swami Chinmayanand.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

UP law student taken into custody by the SIT on charges of alleged extortion and blackmail in Shahjahanpur Tuesday September 24, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The 23-year-old law student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested after "enough" digital and forensic evidence were found and statements of people recorded, SIT Chief Naveen Arora said on Wednesday.

"We have enough evidences that Rs 5 crore extortion money was demanded from Chinmayanand. Those arrested said that they sent messages to Chinmayanand on directions of the girl in panic as they were not getting money and were upset," Arora told reporters after the woman was formally arrested on Wednesday morning.

"A number of evidences, including pen drive and mobile, were sent for forensic examination. It was found that there was no addition, alteration, morphing, modification or editing in the video (of Chinmayanand taking a massage)," he said.

ALSO READ: Law student sent to judicial custody, family alleges 'manhandling' by SIT

The mobile location and calls made by the student and others were also verified and a chart was made which showed that the four (law student and three already arrested) were together and in touch, Arora said.

Regarding the spectacles used for filming Chinmayanand, the officer said, "It was bought online in March by the girl. The girl said it was in her hostel room, which was opened in presence of a forensic team, principal, the girl and her father, but it was not found. We are yet to recover it."

He said the mobile messages deleted by Chinmayanand could not be retrieved by the FSL and it has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

