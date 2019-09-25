Home Nation

Demand of 12 lakh CA students should be supported by all political parties: Rahul Gandhi

Students and CAs had begun a nationwide protest on Monday against the ICAI, urging the body to end its alleged practice of 'moderating' the results of examinations.

Published: 25th September 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 11:44 AM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked all political parties to show solidarity with the students of the Chartered Accountant (CA) course in their bid to make the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) change the way it evaluates the exam papers.

Rahul Gandhi has become one of the first prominent leaders to come out in open support of the protesting students.

The protestors gathered outside the headquarters of the ICAI near ITO office in New Delhi to stage a demonstration. "We are protesting against the moderation of the results in the exams held by the ICAI. Candidates are not given marks even in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ). This is done under Section 39 of the CA Regulation which gives ICAI the right to manipulate marks in order to maintain their passing ratio," Tarun Choudhary, a student at the protest told ANI here.

Choudhary further alleged that the institute acting on its whim was not awarding full marks to students even in the MCQ segment. The protest gained steam on social media with the hashtag DearICAIpleasechange soon beginning to trend on Twitter.

The CA course comprises of three stages of examination, CA-Foundation (entry-level), Intermediate and Final. The students allege that the institute deliberately tampered with the results in the second and third stages to suit its passing percentage.

Institute of Chartered Accountants Rahul Gandhi CA course protest CA exam reevaluation Chartered Accountant protest
