Home Nation

Farmers interest limited to ads under Yogi Adityanath rule: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader's scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh the issue of farmers interest was only limited to advertisements and billboards.

Her scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police. "The issue of farmers interest under the Uttar Pradesh BJP (government) has been limited only to advertisements and billboards," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. And they are also being insulted," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi congress UP Farmer Suicide
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp