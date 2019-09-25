Gandhi family wanted Amit Shah to die in jail: Ramdev

By IANS

NOIDA: Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday once again launched an attack on the Congress, saying the Gandhi family was behind the imprisonment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Naming Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in his speech at an event here, Ramdev said the two leaders never wanted Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be alive.

He alleged that the Gandhi family wanted Shah to die in jail.

Also, targeting former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram, Ramdev said that breaking the law of the country and breaking the divine rule are both unpardonable. Chidambaram ended up in the jail because he broke the law, Ramdev said.

"I have never broken the law of the land. Nor have I ever violated the divine rule," Ramdev said.

"Never break the rules. If you do, you will land up where Chidambaram is today," he said.

He also said that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were facing legal scrutiny.

Praising Narendra Modi, Ramdev said the Prime Minister did not have a big and rich background. "Modi is a simple man working for the betterment of our country," Ramdev said.