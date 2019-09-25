Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis, Thackeray assert re-election of alliance

Published: 25th September 2019 08:03 PM

Shiv Sena Party President Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who shared dais at a public program in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, asserted that the saffron alliance is not just intact but would also return to power in Maharashtra with an enhanced mandate.

Fadnavis and Thackeray, who share a good relation, were seen very comfortable at the function.

“...tomorrow also we (Mahayuti) are going to be there... I assure you all on behalf of myself and Uddhavji,” Fadnavis said.

“We are going to win...Mahayuti is going to win, means Mahayuti is going to win,” Uddhav said.

Though none of them made any further comment on the seat-sharing, the assertion came in presence of top functionaries from both the parties - state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil and public works minister and Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde.

They were attending a rally of Mathadi worker union, which was once dominated by the NCP and is now dominated by the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

Referring to the old association between Mathadi union founder Annasaheb Patil and the Shiv Sena founder, Thackeray stressed that had they came together in those days the state would have had a Mathadi Chief Minister by now. Mathadi workers constitute primarily the Maratha community members from Western Maharashtra, which the saffron alliance is eyeing as the growth area in this Assembly election.

