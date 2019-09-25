Home Nation

Nehru only Indian PM to be greeted on arrival at airport by US President: Tharoor

Tharoor had found himself in a spot of Twitter trouble when he posted a picture of Nehru and Indira Gandhi in what he claimed was the US only.

Published: 25th September 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru remains the only Indian Prime Minister to be greeted on arrival at the airport by a US President, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday after the 'Twitter kerfuffle" over his posting of photographs of the former Indian premier.

Tharoor had found himself in a spot of Twitter trouble when he posted a picture of Nehru and Indira Gandhi in what he claimed was the US only to clarify later that it was probably from their visit to the USSR.

The Congress leader, who had tweeted the photograph of the first prime minister and his daughter in an open vehicle waving to large crowds of people, was also trolled for misspelling Indira Gandhi's name as "India Gandhi".

In a bid to put a lid over the Twitter talk, Tharoor on Tuesday night posted two "authenticated" photographs saying, "After the Twitter kerfuffle about a mislabelled photograph, here's an authenticated pair of pix from our PM's visit to the US in 1949: a large crowd of people gathers at the University of Wisconsin to listen to a speech by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in November 1949."

In another tweet a few hours later, he said: "Jawaharlal Nehru remains the only Indian Prime Minister to be greeted on arrival at the airport by a US President & it happened twice: President Harry S Truman in 1949 and President John F Kennedy in 1961 both received him off the plane." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Shashi Tharoor Congress Indira Gandhi
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp