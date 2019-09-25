Home Nation

NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Kashmir Valley, second visit since abrogation of J-K's special status

Published: 25th September 2019 07:21 PM

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in Kashmir Valley and decide the future course of action for the smooth implementation of government plans after the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Doval will meet top security officials and take stock of security and development-related activities in the state, which will be converted into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- on October 31, the officials said.

It was not immediately known how long the NSA would stay in the valley.

The NSA had camped for 11 days in the valley after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of the state under Article 370 and split it into two UTs on August 5.

During that period, he had ensured that there was no violence in the aftermath of the government's decision.

During his previous stay, he had taken rounds of the militancy-hit Shopian town in south Kashmir and Downtown Srinagar.

He had also addressed personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army separately, telling them about their successes in disturbed areas and underling their importance in ensuring the safety of the country and citizens.

The NSA has been closely monitoring the situation and ensuring smooth coordination between all arms of security forces in the hinterland as well as along the line of control.

On August 5, the government announced the decision to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and dividing the state into two Union Territories.

