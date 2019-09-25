Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi to be star campaigners for Congress in Haryana

The star campaigners will also include the party's heavyweight leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Published: 25th September 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with son and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.(Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress' top brass like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for party candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

Haryana Congress Campaign Committee (HPCC) has also decided to put on board Chief Ministers of party-ruled states like Captain Amarinder Singh from Punjab and Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Anand Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Raj Babbar, Nagma and few others on whom the party is relying upon.

The Congress has decided to form district-level campaign committees with a convener to monitor it and will also activate its social media for campaigning purposes.

"All the senior leaders will be the in the star campaigner list. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra etc will be there. We have also decided to form district-level campaign committees and also activate our social media, " Captain Ajay Yadav, Chairman of the campaign committee said.

This comes after a meeting among the Haryana Congress' campaign committee on Wednesday held and was attended by PCC president Kumari Selja and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

