Ram born at place where mosque was constructed: UP Shia Central Waqf Board

The board said that it is presenting its side based on these facts in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Wednesday said that Lord Ram was born at the same place where a mosque was constructed 450 years ago.

"Babri side is wrong to say that Lord Ram took birth at Babri Chabutra in Ayodhya. Ram took birth at the same place 12 lakh years ago where a mosque was constructed 450 years ago... On the orders of Babar, Meerbaki vandalised temples to insult the followers of Lord Ram and forcefully constructed a mosque," the board stated in a letter.

The board said that it is presenting its side based on these facts in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case. It also said that Babri side should apologise to Hindu society after losing the case.

Earlier, Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that arguments have to be completed by October 18 even as the mediation panel may continue its work under confidentiality.

The apex court gave a go-ahead to the conduct the mediation panel as two parties--- UP Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmoni Akhada - wanted the mediation process to continue.

The top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by -- Hindu and Muslim and others sides -- challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which divided the disputed site into three equal parts.

The day-to-day hearing started on August 6 after a court-appointed mediation panel failed to resolve the dispute through amicable settlement.  

TAGS
Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute Supreme Court UP Shia central waqf board
