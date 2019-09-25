Home Nation

Ranchi diary: Ban on single-use plastic at Jharkhand government offices

Single-use plastic items will be banned at Jharkhand government offices from October 2.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Single-use plastic items will be banned at Jharkhand government offices from October 2. The rule will be implemented at all such offices, which are either directly or indirectly under control of the state government. Chief Secretary DK Tiwari, on the proposal of Forest department, directed to ensure that ban is implemented in every government office all over the state. According to the directions issued by the state government, the offices will have to make arrangements for collecting plastic waste separately so that it could be disposed of in a proper way. 

Pamphlets to check child-lifting rumours

To check mob-violence following rumours of child-lifting, the Ranchi Police has decided to distribute pamphlets in both rural and urban areas as well to spread awareness among the people. A team of police personnel and members of a peace committee will paste posters in some of the strategic locations, appealing the people not to pay heed to such rumours. The people will also be told about the provisions of law under which they could be punished, if found involved in any kind of mob-violence.  Earlier, Jharkhand DGP K N Chaubey had told the media that the police were holding meetings with the people and cautioning them against mob violence, but added that law enforcers need the society’s contribution and help to control the menace.

Authority to protect witnesses

To ensure security to court witnesses, an authority will be set up in each of the districts headed by a principal district judge. The authority will identify such witnesses who are vulnerable to pressure. The witnesses may also request to the authority to provide security if they feel that their life or property is in danger. It will encourage witnesses to appear in the court boldly without fear as it will provide them a sense of security inside and outside the court campus.  The suggestions for forming such an authority came after several witnesses were intimidated by moneyed people.

Feat for Sadar Hospital

Adding one more feather in its cap, Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital has come second in the country for treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. According to officials in the Ranchi administration, 6,840 patients were treated under the Ayushman Bharat in the last one year. Officials claimed that more than 45,000 patients were treated free of cost in the district, providing benefits worth more than `62 crore to them. Sadar Hospital has provided five times more benefits than the state’s premiere health institute, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

