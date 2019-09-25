Two Dalit kids beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two Dalit children were beaten to death by two persons while defecating on a street in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Wednesday, police said.

The father of one of the deceased alleged that they were facing discrimination over their caste in Bhavkedhi, where the incident took place.

The two accused, Hakim Yadav and his brother Rameshwar, have been arrested and booked under IPC section for murder and provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Sirsod police station’s inspector R S Dhakad said.

The probe so far suggests that there are only two accused.

They attacked the children when they were defecating on a street in front of the panchayat building around 6.30 am, the police said.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash Balmiki (10), suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.