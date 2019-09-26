Home Nation

Bihar's senior IPS officer to receive IIT Kanpur's SKD Memorial Award

Vikas Vaibhav, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur is known to have done extraordinary works in policing by upholding human values and explored many historical treasure troves of Bihar.

Vikash Vaibhav

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s senior IPS officer of 2003-batch Vikas Vaibhav will be awarded the prestigious Satyendra K Dubey (SKD) Memorial Award -2019 by IIT Kanpur. 

He has been posted as the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur range after returning from central deputation in country’s premier National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The IIT-Kanpur has instituted this coveted award in the memory of one of its brightest alumnus Satyendra Kumar Dubey in 2005 for an alumnus of any IIT, who has distinguished himself by displaying highest integrity for upholding ‘human value’.

Dubey was an Indian Engineering Service officer in Bihar and project director in the NHAI at Koderma in Jharkhand but was murdered in Bihar’s Gaya because of his fight against corruption in the Golden Quadrilateral Highway construction project on November 27 in 2003.

According to the director of IIT Kanpur, Abhay Karandikar, the SKD Memorial Award for 2019 will be conferred upon Vikas Vaibhav on November 2 on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee Foundation Day of IIT Kanpur.

Vaibhav runs two popular blogs- one on exploring historical treasures troves of Bihar and other places of country –silentpagesindia.blogspot.com and the second –copinbihar.blogspot.com, which highlights endeavours and efforts of Bihar cops upholding the human values through by discharging services even under adverse and amicable circumstances.
 
"Police does not only mean gun-wielding or lathi-holding but protecting and promoting humanistic interest and intelligence also. Policing is a kind of divine services based totally on human-values and is rendered through people’s trust," Vaibhav said.

He also added that when a cop wins the trust of people, his weaponry becomes useless in practices.

The first recipient of this award in 2005 was Arvind Kejriwal for bringing transparency in the working of government and public intuitions as an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He was followed by Professor GP Bagrai for his contribution as a teacher and thinker of humanistic and value-based education.
 

