BJP connects with youth over coffee in Maharashtra

In order to reach out to these new voters, the state party has planned 51 programs under the tag ‘Coffee with Youth’ where the leaders would interact with a couple of thousand young men and women.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir is expected to interact with youth under this initiative. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the success of “Chai Pe Charcha” in reaching out to common electorate ahead of Lok Sabha election in 2014, the Maharashtra BJP is hoping repeat of the performance in reaching out to the young voters through its new initiative “Coffee with Youth – Yuva Samvad”.

Around 8 lakh news voters, most of them first-timers, have been added to the voters lists of the state since Lok Sabha election in April. In order to reach out to these new voters, the state party has planned 51 programs under the tag ‘Coffee with Youth’ where the leaders would interact with a couple of thousand young men and women.

In first such program at Mira-Bhayandar Delhi BJP Chief and party MP Manoj Tiwari interacted with local youth on Thursday.

“Youngsters have several questions on their mind which may not get answered every time. Our program aims to address such questions,” Tiwari said adding that this would be an opportunity for the youngsters to understand the things in right perspective which they may not get through the media or the information they may access from the internet.

BJP’s young brigade has been entrusted with this special focus program which will go on till October 10. Apart from Tiwari young leaders like Poonam Mahajan, Pritam Munde, Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Raksha Khadse and Gautam Gambhir are expected to interact with youth under this initiative. Some of the Fadnavis cabinet members like Vinod Tawde and Ranjit Patil and national spokesperson Sambit Patra too are likely to attend some of the programs on the list, party sources said.

Apart from the track record of the Modi and Fadnavis governments, special thrust during these programs would be on the decisions taken for youth, abrogation of 370, 35A, efforts to take the state economy to 1 trillion etc. and the participation of youth in these efforts, sources said.

