BJP files complaint against Kejriwal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj for comments on NRC

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered a complaint in Parliament Street police station against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj for 'spreading misinformation in public about National Register of Citizens (NRC).'

In a letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner of Police, the BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Neelkant Bakshi requested the police to register a complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister and the MLA for 'rumour-mongering, attempting to disturb peace, intentionally spreading lies through social media, hurting the sentiments of people living in Delhi who hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, obstructing the implementation of Supreme Court's directions and attempt to disturb law and order in Delhi."

This complaint comes after Kejriwal took a dig at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his comment on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital.

While replying to a question posed by the media, Kejriwal on Wednesday had stated that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will be the first one to leave the capital.

"The Chief Minister and the MLA stated deliberately that if NRC is implemented in Delhi, people hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha will be thrown out ", the letter stated.

In their letter, the BJP leaders also accused both of spreading misinformation in public about NRC.

"It is also possible that it is a conspiracy to save the Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators and somehow obstruct the directions of Centre and Supreme Court in the process of identifying the infiltrators," the letter further stated.