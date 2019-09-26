Bypolls on October 16 to fill vacancies of Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

By Express News Service

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the poll schedule for the two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant due to the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would be held on October 16.

Counting of votes will take place on October 16. The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9."

The EC said that the notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9, the EC said.

Jethmalani was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the RJD but the numbers are now stacked against the party as the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in majority in Bihar.

Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid till April 2, 2024. The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022.

Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.