Home Nation

Bypolls on October 16 to fill vacancies of Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

Jethmalani was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the RJD but the numbers are now stacked against the party as the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in majority in Bihar.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani

Senior SC lawyer Ram Jethmalani (L) and former Union minister Arun Jaitley. (Photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the poll schedule for the two Rajya Sabha seats which fell vacant due to the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would be held on October 16.

Counting of votes will take place on October 16. The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9."

The EC said that the notification for the bypolls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9, the EC said.

Jethmalani was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the RJD but the numbers are now stacked against the party as the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in majority in Bihar.

Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid till April 2, 2024. The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022.

Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bypoll Election commission casual vacancies Arun Jaitley Ram Jethmalani
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp