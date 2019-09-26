Home Nation

CBI summons Mukul Roy to appear on Friday in Narada sting case

Roy, a founder member of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November last year.

West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned BJP leader Mukul Roy to appear before it here on Friday in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.

He has been asked to come to the CBI office at Nizam Palace in the city, they said.

In the Narada tapes, released ahead of 2016 assembly polls, persons resembling senior TMC leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal.

Earlier in the day, the CBI made the first arrest in the scandal, as it took senior IPS officer SMH Mirza into custody after several rounds of interrogation.

