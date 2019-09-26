Home Nation

CM Kamal Nath lays foundation stone of Bhopal metro

The total cost is estimated to be Rs 6941.40 crore. The project has 28 stations including a 1.79 km long underground section with two stations.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation stone of the Bhopal metro rail project to be set up at a cost of Rs 6,941.4 crore here on Thursday.

Kamal Nath performed the 'bhumi pujan' of the project near Gayatri Mandir on Hoshangabad Road. He said the Metro project will be called 'Bhoj Metro', named after city's legendary ruler Raja Bhoj.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and other state ministers were also present on the occasion.

The total length of the metro rail would be around 27.87 kilometre on two lines -- one from AIIMS to Karond, having a distance of 14.94 km, and the second one from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri, a distance of 12.88 km.

The total cost is estimated to be Rs 6941.40 crore. The project has 28 stations including a 1.79 km long underground section with two stations.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhopal Metro CM Kamal Nath
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp