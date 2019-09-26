CM Kamal Nath lays foundation stone of Bhopal metro

By IANS

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation stone of the Bhopal metro rail project to be set up at a cost of Rs 6,941.4 crore here on Thursday.

Kamal Nath performed the 'bhumi pujan' of the project near Gayatri Mandir on Hoshangabad Road. He said the Metro project will be called 'Bhoj Metro', named after city's legendary ruler Raja Bhoj.

State Urban Development Minister Jaiwardhan Singh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and other state ministers were also present on the occasion.

The total length of the metro rail would be around 27.87 kilometre on two lines -- one from AIIMS to Karond, having a distance of 14.94 km, and the second one from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri, a distance of 12.88 km.

The total cost is estimated to be Rs 6941.40 crore. The project has 28 stations including a 1.79 km long underground section with two stations.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2022.