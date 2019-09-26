Home Nation

Doval reviews security in Kashmir amid infiltration bids, JeM threat to top leaders

Reports said that a planned JeM attack against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the NSA in addition to attacks in 30 Indian cities came up during the security review taken by the NSA.

Published: 26th September 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 03:19 PM

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In the backdrop of the latest threats issued by the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley before flying back to Delhi on Thursday.

Doval's visit to Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance amid reports that 450 to 500 terrorists are waiting at different launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border on the Pakistan side to sneak into the state.

Reports here said the latest threat issued by JeM against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the NSA in addition to attacks in 30 Indian cities came up during the security review taken by the NSA.

Sources said the NSA reviewed the overall security situation with the senior officials of the civil administration, police, paramilitary forces, army, state and central intelligence agencies. "The NSA has expressed satisfaction over the handling of the situation by the security forces while adding that every effort needs to be put in place to ensure that the common man is put to least inconvenience," the sources said.

"After landline telephone connections were restored across the Valley three weeks back, authorities are likely to take a call on the restoration of mobile phone services in Kashmir. To begin with, BSNL postpaid mobile services will be restored during the next few days," they added.

"The NSA has been receiving regular feedback on security, law and order, civil supplies, etc. on a daily basis from the state administration. Apprehensions of any major incidence of violence in the aftermath of abrogation of article 370 have turned out to be unfounded. Although preventive orders under section 144 are in force across the Valley, no area has been placed under curfew during the last 25 days. Area restrictions have, however, been imposed during this period on Fridays at some places to prevent post-Friday prayer violence by stone pelters," sources said.

Officials say all hospitals are functioning normally in the Valley as these are well stocked with medicines and surgical equipment to deal with day to day issues. "Schools up to 10th standard are open although attendance of students in most of these institutions is still not very satisfactory," said an official of the school education department.

Harvesting of apple and paddy crops have started in full swing in the Valley. Trucks carrying apples to outside markets are a common site in Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam district -- major apple-producing districts of Kashmir.

Since the non-local labourers left the valley on August 5 when Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmiris are left with little choice other than to fend for themselves in the harvesting season. Local labour has suddenly become very costly as the Valley harvesting season is short and time-bound.

"Last year when non-local labourers were available, we engaged them at Rs 350 per labour per day, and this year the local labourers would not even enter the paddy field unless they are promised Rs 350 per day and two-time meals," said Ghulam Nabi of Badgam, Kashmir.

