Jamshedpur school suspends 17 students over ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chant

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The school administration at Beldih Church School in Jamshedpur suspended 17 students for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on Tuesday but later revoked it after social organisations took to the streets against the order.

The incident took place during lunchtime on Tuesday, when some of the class 12 students while playing in the school corridor, chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’, which the school administration took as a case of indiscipline and suspended all present there.

“While going towards the library, my son and his friends were having a discussion during which one of the students chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and it was repeated by all of them present there. The matter was reported to the principal, who later referred it to the school disciplinary committee where all 17 were suspended,” said father of a suspended student.

Yesterday, all the parents were informed through a message on their mobile phones that their child has been suspended for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in school campus, he added. “After the matter came to light, they called the parents and asked to delete the messages and revoked the suspension,” said the parent.

Meanwhile, the school administration has cleared that no student was suspended from school and their parents were called to inform about students bunking library classes.

“The action was taken to inform parents about their child’s activities as the board exams are about to start,” stated the release issued by Principal L Peterson.