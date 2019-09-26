Home Nation

Jamshedpur school suspends 17 students over ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chant

Parents were informed through a message on their mobile phones that their child has been suspended for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in school campus.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The school administration at Beldih Church School in Jamshedpur suspended 17 students for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on Tuesday but later revoked it after social organisations took to the streets against the order. 

The incident took place during lunchtime on Tuesday, when some of the class 12 students while playing in the school corridor, chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’, which the school administration took as a case of indiscipline and suspended all present there. 

“While going towards the library, my son and his friends were having a discussion during which one of the students chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and it was repeated by all of them present there. The matter was reported to the principal, who later referred it to the school disciplinary committee where all 17 were suspended,” said father of a suspended student.

Yesterday, all the parents were informed through a message on their mobile phones that their child has been suspended for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in school campus, he added. “After the matter came to light, they called the parents and asked to delete the messages and revoked the suspension,” said the parent. 

Meanwhile, the school administration has cleared that no student was suspended from school and their parents were called to inform about students bunking library classes.

“The action was taken to inform parents about their child’s activities as the board exams are about to start,” stated the release issued by Principal L Peterson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jai Sri Ram
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp