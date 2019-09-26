Kin of J&K inmates in UP prisons get visiting rights

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Of the 343 persons arrested and lodged in jails in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir’s Prison department has granted permission to 125 families to meet their detained wards in the two states.

He said 239 persons were lodged in six jails in UP and 104 in two jails in Haryana.

“So far we have provided “blood relation certificate” to 125 families to facilitate their visit to their family members lodged in UP and Haryana,” the official said.

“Those lodged in Central Jail Agra can be allowed meeting on Tuesday-Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, Central Jail Varanasi all days except Saturday and holidays from 11 am to 2 pm, District Jail Bareilly Tuesday and Friday 10 am to 2 pm, District Jail Ambedkar all days except Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, District Jail Lucknow Monday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm and District Jail Nani all days except holidays from 8 am to 4 pm,” reads the Prison Department notice.