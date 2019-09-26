Home Nation

Kin of J&K inmates in UP prisons get visiting rights

He said 239 persons were lodged in six jails in UP and 104 in two jails in Haryana.

Published: 26th September 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Of the 343 persons arrested and lodged in jails in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir’s Prison department has granted permission to 125 families to meet their detained wards in the two states. 

He said 239 persons were lodged in six jails in UP and 104 in two jails in Haryana.

“So far we have provided “blood relation certificate” to 125 families to facilitate their visit to their family members lodged in UP and Haryana,” the official said.

“Those lodged in Central Jail Agra can be allowed meeting on Tuesday-Friday from 10 am to 2 pm, Central Jail Varanasi all days except Saturday and holidays from 11 am to 2 pm, District Jail Bareilly Tuesday and Friday 10 am to 2 pm, District Jail Ambedkar all days except Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, District Jail Lucknow Monday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm and District Jail Nani all days except holidays from 8 am to 4 pm,” reads the Prison Department notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp