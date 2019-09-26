Home Nation

Modi takes a veiled dig at China for India’s omission from Nuclear Suppliers Group

Modi declined to commit to a reduction in coal usage, which both he and his predecessors have said is essential to ensure electricity to millions of its citizens.

Published: 26th September 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CEO of Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg at Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)

By Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tempered hopes that the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide will move quickly to reduce the use of coal, in part blaming the country’s exclusion from a global uranium suppliers group.

“Because India is not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, we don’t have assured supply of the fuel,” he said at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday. “If we get a solution to this, we can create a new model for the world.”

China has kept India out of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group, which controls the export of nuclear materials.

Modi declined to commit to a reduction in coal usage, which both he and his predecessors have said is essential to ensure electricity to millions of its citizens.

“India has the world’s third-largest coal reserves,” Modi said when asked by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, if Modi expects to reduce coal burning in India. “In a poor country like India, we can’t ignore that fact.”

Coal helps produce about 72% of the country’s electricity, which the power ministry’s draft plan seeks to reduce to 50% by 2030. Modi said that the country needs to use cleaner methods of mining and consuming the fuel.

Describing India’s commitment to mitigating climate change, Modi said he aims to achieve 450 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in the “near future” and is ahead of schedule in implementing a more immediate goal of 175 gigawatts capacity from solar, wind and biomass.

However, India has separately also indicated the country’s climate change response plans are conditional on higher financial support from developed nations. According to the NewClimate Institute think tank, India would have to play a major role -- along with China and the U.S. -- in keeping global warming below the Paris agreement ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius. The three countries combined produce over 50% of the global carbon dioxide emissions, but are also the largest renewable energy markets.

The NSG was created in response to India’s 1974 atomic bomb test that challenged the credibility of laws written to prohibit nuclear proliferation. While nations are free to discuss bilateral details with uranium suppliers even if they are out of the NSG, India has struggled to add nuclear generation capacity because of a range of challenges, including developers’ concerns over a liability law and local protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSG Nuclear Suppliers Group Bloomberg Global Business Forum PM Modi
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp